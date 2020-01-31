Video of Man Kicking Kitten off Cliff in Tangier Stirs Anger

Rights groups and activists have been calling on the government to criminalize animal torture and mistreatment.
Rabat – A video showing a young man mistreating a kitten has gone viral online, creating anger and frustration among Moroccans.
The video documents the moment an identified man violently kicked a kitten off a cliff.
Thousands of commenters condemned the move and called it childish and irresponsible.
“Don’t Mess With Animals,” a Moroccan Instagram page against animal torture strongly condemned the act in a recent post.
“Here is a perfect example of unprecedented, gratuitous and shameful violence in order to experience a ‘funny and entertaining’ moment,” the post reads.
The video comes amid calls from rights groups to criminalize animal torture in Morocco.
Last year, the international NGO for animal protection Comme Chat et Chien filed a complaint against a man who intentionally burned and killed several cats in Safi, a port city in western Morocco on the Atlantic ocean.
Rights groups are also asking the government to hold people responsible for killing stray dogs.
Local authorities in Dar Bouazza, a region near Casablanca, allegedly slaughtered 80 dogs in 2019. The alleged massacre came just after Morocco’s Ministry of Interior signed an agreement with the agriculture and health sectors and the National Veterinary Authority to reduce the stray dog population through sterilization.
Experts have long proposed this method to gradually reduce the population of stray dogs instead of killing them.
Cette vidéo est susceptibles de heurter la sensibilité de certains! ⚠️ Voici un exemple parfait d’une violence inouïe, gratuite et honteuse afin de vivre un moment « drôle et divertissant ». Analysons la situation, à quoi pensait cette personne avant d’approcher ce chat calme qui lui démontrait une confiance aveugle. A t’il réfléchi avant d’agir ? Et si oui, quelles étaient ses pensées ? : 🗣-« Ça serait sympa de donner un coups de pied à ce chat sans défense qui ne dérange personne, le propulsant directement dans le vide, vers une mort assurée. » ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🗣-« J’aimerais bien me sentir puissant, tel un Dieu, et décider du sort de cet être vivant. » ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🗣 -« Si je le tue, je vais faire marrer mes amis, je gagnerais du respect et de l’autorité.» ⠀ 🗣-« J’aime m’en prendre au âmes sans défense et aux plus faibles, surtout ceux qui ne le voient pas venir et qui en d’autres termes mettent leurs vies fragiles entre mes mains. » 🗣-« Je suis un HOMME virile, insensible, et je vais le prouver à tout le monde grâce à cet act barbare qui a pour objectif de faire régner la peur et dont la répercussion bien plus large que la mort de ce chat en question.» 🗣-« Mais, je vais quand même maintenir ma position par rapport à l’Islam, je suis Musulman, sans savoir exactement ce que ça englobe, ou qu’il m’est interdit de faire du mal a un être vivant. » Ce genre de comportement monstrueux, totalement inacceptable, est une forme de virus qui malheureusement se propage en inspirant plus d’un a faire pareil. Quel genre d’exemple pensez-vous que cet act offre à nos enfants? Quels genre de pilliers sommes nous entrain de bâtir? On fait appel à vous tous, Reagissez en commentaires. L’insulter toute la journée n’aura aucun impact positif, par contre, laisser des commentaires constructifs qui aideront à éveiller les consciences, la logique, et une meilleure vision pour notre futur collectif, aidera bien plus à balancer cette triste perte. Merci de vous joindre a nous, debout et à haute voix pour défendre ceux a terre et sans parole. #stopkillinganimals #stopanimalabuse #stopanimalcruelty #stopkillingdogsinmorocco #scandal #animalhopeandwellness #dontmesswithanimals