Video of Man Kicking Kitten off Cliff in Tangier Stirs Anger

Rights groups and activists have been calling on the government to criminalize animal torture and mistreatment.

Rabat – A video showing a young man mistreating a kitten has gone viral online, creating anger and frustration among Moroccans.

The video documents the moment an identified man violently kicked a kitten off a cliff.

Thousands of commenters condemned the move and called it childish and irresponsible.

“Don’t Mess With Animals,” a Moroccan Instagram page against animal torture strongly condemned the act in a recent post.

“Here is a perfect example of unprecedented, gratuitous and shameful violence in order to experience a ‘funny and entertaining’ moment,” the post reads.

The video comes amid calls from rights groups to criminalize animal torture in Morocco.

Last year, the international NGO for animal protection Comme Chat et Chien filed a complaint against a man who intentionally burned and killed several cats in Safi, a port city in western Morocco on the Atlantic ocean.

Rights groups are also asking the government to hold people responsible for killing stray dogs.

Local authorities in Dar Bouazza, a region near Casablanca, allegedly slaughtered 80 dogs in 2019. The alleged massacre came just after Morocco’s Ministry of Interior signed an agreement with the agriculture and health sectors and the National Veterinary Authority to reduce the stray dog population through sterilization.

Experts have long proposed this method to gradually reduce the population of stray dogs instead of killing them.