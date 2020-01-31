Blackmail Affair: Dounia Batma Says God Tests Her Because He Loves Her

Dounia Batma and her sister will appear before a judge next week for blackmail and for sharing people’s information and videos without their consent.

Rabat – Dounia Batma, a suspect in the “Hamza mon bb” blackmail affair said that she is experiencing a test from God.

“If God loves a person, he will test them,” she said in a recent video about her involvement in the infamous case.

Hamza mon bb is a set of social media accounts active since 2016 on Snapchat and Instagram. The accounts used to share indecent content, such as videos and photos of people, including celebrities, for blackmail.

A Moroccan court indicted Dounia Batma and her sister for their alleged involvement in the case. They will appear next month at the court.

The Batma sisters have been denying their involvement in the case.

“I trust Morocco’s judiciary system. Don’t be really concerned about me,” she said in a video addressing her followers.

Dounia echoed her conviction of God’s testing her in a recent Instagram story.

The Batma sisters are risking a sentence of up to five years if convicted.

Another suspect in the case, youtuber Soukaina Glamor, accused Dounia and Ibtissam of playing a direct role in the blackmail.

The head of the executive office of the National Center for Human Rights and one of the victims, Mohamed El Madimi, is certain that Dounia and her sister are involved.

Police arrested six suspects in the case.

The First Instance Court in Marrakech handed down the first verdict in the case against a Moroccan policeman for leaking information to Moroccan youtuber and Instagram “influencer” Aicha Ayach.

The court sentenced him to 10 months in prison.

Morocco has issued an international arrest warrant against Ayach, who has not presented herself to the court. She lives in the UAE.