Coronavirus, Morocco to Quarantine Citizens Returning from Wuhan for 20 Days

The repatriation of 100 Moroccans from China’s Wuhan follows King Mohammed VI’s instructions.

Rabat – About 100 Moroccans stuck in Wuhan, one of the hard-hit regions suffering from the outbreak of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will arrive in Morocco on February 2, the Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

The decision to repatriate of Moroccan citizens in Wuhan, especially students, follows royal instructions. King Mohammed VI ordered the government to repatriate 100 people from the region.

“The Ministry of Health informs the public that the repatriation of Moroccan citizens residing in Whan in China is being organized as planned,” the statement said.

The ministry said that it expects their arrival on February 2.

The statement added that it mobilized a staff of nurses and doctors as well as soldiers to accompany the returnees from Wuhan.

The staff will receive the citizens in two hospitals, in the health facility of Sidi Said in Meknes, and the Military Hospital of Mohammed V in Rabat.

The repatriated citizens will stay in quarantine for 20 days for monitoring to ensure that none of them is infected by the virus and to avoid its outbreak in the country.

The decision to put the citizens in quarantine is in line with international standards to ensure safety of the families of the returnees.

“No case of coronavirus is detected in Morocco so far,” the ministry reassured citizens in its recent statement.

The statement added that it will continue to update people for further clarification on the state of health of returnees.

The death toll due to the virus is still increasing in China. On Sunday, the Chinese government announced that more than 300 people have died due to the virus. A total of 14,380 cases were confirmed in the country.

The virus is spreading across the world with many cases confirmed in different countries, including Spain, France, Astralia, Canada, and Germany.