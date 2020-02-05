Morocco to Host 2020 African Karate Championship

The Moroccan delegation emerged victorious from the 2019 African Karate Championship.

Rabat – Morocco is set to welcome more than 400 participants representing 29 African countries for the 2020 African Karate Championship from February 7 to 9.

The director of the championship, Zitouni Metiouet, announced earlier this week that the event will take place at the indoor sports hall in Ziaten, Tangier.

The Moroccan delegation emerged victorious from the 2019 African Karate Championship, held in Botswana’s capital, Gaborone.

The Moroccan team won a total of 15 medals, including eleven gold.

Morocco excelled in multiple categories, with Adnane Hakimi and Sanae Agelmam winning gold in their kata categories.

In the individual male Kumite category, Oussama Edari, Oussama Fahssi, Abdesslam Ameknassi, and Yassine Sekouri all won gold in their respective weight classes. Abdelilah Boujdi won a bronze medal in the Kumite category.

Moroccan women also dominated female Kumite competitions.

Aicha Sayah, Khawla Ouhammad, and Sara Slassi earned gold medals, while Btissam Sadini won bronze.

The Moroccan delegation also performed well in the team-based categories, winning gold in both male and female team Kata, and bronze in male team Kumite.