Palestinian Official, Morocco’s Support for Palestinian Cause is Consistent

The Moroccan FM’s statement on the “deal of the century” has angered members of some Moroccan political parties.

Rabat – The Palestinian Authority is full of praise regarding Morocco’s support for the Palestinian cause.

The Secretary-General of Jerusalem National People’s Congress, Bilal En-netcha said on Thursday that Morocco remains the main supporter of the Palestinian cause and has “consistently backed the issue.”

En-netcha told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that the “consistent positions voiced by the brotherly kingdom of Morocco regarding the Palestinian question are well known.”

He said Palestine appreciates Morocco’s steadfast support and King Mohammed VI’s “leading role” in supporting the Palestinian positions and its leaders in their struggle to recover their legitimate rights.

The Palestinian official also welcomed Morocco’s “unwavering commitment to the Palestinian issue as well as the historic positions of the Moroccan people in support of the legitimate Palestinian struggle for the establishment of an independent State, with Al Quds East as its capital.”

The adviser to the Palestinian president on religious affairs and relations with Islamic countries, Mahmoud al-Habbash, echoed the same sentiments.

He underlined that Morocco’s efforts in support of the Palestinian people, under the King’s leadership, is nothing new.

“Morocco’s positions have been constant in favor of this cause that it has always defended [Palestine] in international and regional fora,” he told MAP on Wednesday.

Al-Habbash said that Morocco has never “deviated from the unanimous Arab stance towards the Palestinian question.”

The statements came in the wake of the unveiling of the Trump administration’s “deal of the century.”.

For Palestine, the plan should be thrown in the “dustbin of history.”

Morocco’s government issued a statement following the announcement of the plan’s content by President Trump on January 28, saying that it appreciates the efforts of the US administration is making to end the conflict.

Morocco’s statement, however, maintained that the North African country will continue to back Palestinians aspirations.

The statement from Morocco’s FM was met with mixed reactions within the Moroccan government.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said that while the country supports the Palestinian cause, the government should give priority to its regional conflict around Western Sahara.

He added that Moroccans should not be “more Palestinian than Palestinians themselves.”