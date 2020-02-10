Morocco to Construct $10.4 Million Football Academy in Laayoune

The announcement comes after Morocco defeated Egypt in the AFCON Futsal final in Laayoune.

Rabat – Morocco is set to build the largest football academy in its southern region with a MAD 100 million (around $10.35 million) project in Laayoune.

The academy will encompass 10 hectares and include four football fields, training facilities, a medical clinic, a 100-bed accommodation facility, and other services.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) is the primary sponsor of the project and will be covering MAD 70 million (around $7.25 million) of the total cost.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra is set to contribute MAD 20 million (around $2.1 million) to the project’s funding and the municipality of Laayoune will provide an additional MAD 10 million (around $1 million).

Officials of Laayoune and FRMF adopted the draft of the agreement and confirmed the budget on Friday, February 7 during an ordinary session of the municipal council.

Construction will take only two years, according to the president of the city’s council Moulay Hamdi Ouled Errachid. He added that construction will begin “very soon” and the site is “already available.”

The president of the FRMF, Faouzi Lekjaa, said the new academy represents a great achievement in Morocco’s efforts to develop and modernize sports infrastructure in the south.

The announcement comes as Morocco basks in its impressive victory over the Egyptian national team in the final match of the AFCON Futsal in Laayoune on Friday.