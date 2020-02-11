Moroccan Minister Underlines Value of Cooperation in Urban Development

Bouchareb is leading the Moroccan delegation at WUF 10, a high-level platform for addressing the challenges of sustainable urbanization.

Rabat – Morocco and the Organization of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) discussed yesterday the actions needed to improve African cooperation in urban development.

Morocco’s Minister of National Planning, Nouzha Bouchareb, met with UCLG Secretary-General Emilia Saiz in Abu Dhabi during the 10th World Urban Forum (WUF 10).

During the meeting, the two parties looked at methods to implement agreements between seven Moroccan cities, seven African cities, and the Moroccan Federation of Urban Agencies.

Bouchareb is leading the Moroccan delegation at WUF 10, a high-level platform for addressing the challenges of sustainable urbanization.

WUF 10 commenced on Sunday with the participation of 168 countries.

The United Nations Human Settlements Program, or UN-Habitat, organized WUF 10 under the theme “Cities of Opportunities: Connecting Culture and Innovation.”

The UN established WUF in 2001 to address rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies.

WUF aims to raise awareness of sustainable urbanization among stakeholders and constituencies, including the general public, and improve collective knowledge on sustainable urban development.