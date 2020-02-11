Spanish Company to Open Spain-Morocco Bus Line

The company seeks to meet the growing demands for trips between Spain and Morocco.

Rabat – Spanish bus company Axarquia Bus has announced plans to launch a bus route linking Spain to Morocco.

The passengers using the bus service will travel 2,000 kilometers with a 15-hour road trip to reach their destination, Axarquia Plus reported on February 7.

The bus will depart from Oujda in eastern Morocco, along the north coast to Tangie where it will board a ferry to Spain’s Tarifa.

The bus will stop in several Spanish cities, including Malaga, Almeria, Murcia, Alicante, Valencia, Tarragona, and Barcelona.

The company aims to offer something new, Axarquia Plus said. It also aims to meet the growing demands of passengers to offer new trips

In September 2019, Ceuta based airline company Helity Copter also announced the launch of a new flight between Algeciras, a port city in the south of Spain on the Bay of Gibraltar and Tangier.

The flight will take only 10 minutes.