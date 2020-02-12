The Moroccan player has been on the radar of European giants, including Bayern Munich, AS Roma, Arsenal, and Manchester United, for years.

Rabat – After more than two years of failed transfer deals for Atlas Lion Hakim Ziyech, English club Chelsea reportedly made an agreement with the Moroccan player and his current club Ajax Amsterdam for a transfer in Summer 2020.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the English club, known as the Blues, made a verbal agreement with Ajax for the attacking midfielder to move to London in a few months for €45 million.

Chelsea’s manager, Frank Lampard, ordered the club to buy Ziyech’s contract at the end of the season, after failing to do so in the January transfer window, adds the report.

However, the Moroccan player’s transfer is conditional on Chelsea securing a spot in the Champions League next season. To do so, Chelsea would need to finish in the top 4 of the English Premier League.

The objective seems attainable, as Chelsea is currently ranked fourth in the league with 13 games left before the end of the season.

Earlier this month, British newspaper The Sun revealed Lampard’s disappointment at not adding Ziyech to his squad during the winter transfer window. Chelsea then relaunched their bid to attract Ziyech.

Ziyech, who renewed his contract with Ajax for three years only last summer, was also on the radar of English giants Manchester United and Arsenal.

In November-December 2019, the 26-year-old player featured in two Champions League group stage games against Chelsea. Lampard paid close attention to his attacking skills during the games.

The Moroccan player, known for his deep vision in the field and accurate long passes, has been consistent in his performance with Ajax, both in local competitions and in the continental Champions League.

Since the 2017-2018 season, Ziyech scored 31 goals and made 40 assists over 80 games with Ajax in the Dutch league alone. He also created more than 300 goal opportunities and completed nearly 240 one-on-one dribbles.

Last season, Ziyech led the young squad of Ajax on a phenomenal Champions League campaign, reaching the semi-final after eliminating the biggest names in Europe, including Real Madrid and Juventus.

For his impressive and consistent performances, the European football organization UEFA placed Ziyech among the top 20 players in the 2018-2019 Champions League.

The African football organization CAF also shortlisted the young Moroccan for the title of Best African Player in 2019.