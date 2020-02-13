More than 300 people from the Moroccan community in Los Angeles attended the event.

Rabat – Morocco’s embassy in the US and the general consulate in New York teamed up to organize the “mobile consulate” symposium, a Moroccan initiative seeking to provide consular services to Moroccan diaspora in the US.

The mobile consulate staff landed in Los Angeles, California on January 31 to provide administrative-related services to the diaspora in the region.

The event, which ran until February 4, witnessed “massive participation” from Moroccan diaspora in California.

More than 300 people attended the event, according to a statement from the general consulate to Morocco World News.

The diaspora had the chance to benefit from services such as the renewal of their Moroccan ID cards, passports, and civil status.

Some personnel from the mobile consulate also provide consular services regarding marriage and divorce.

General Consul Abdelkader Jamoussi led the staff who traveled to California.

“The team (…) ensured the smooth running of this operation and responded to the various requests and needs of the people who participated,” the statement added.

The mobile consulate also devoted the last few days of the initiative (February 3-4) to Moroccan-Jewish nationals, when “approximately 50 people benefited from consular services” at Baba Sale Congregation and Em Habanim Sephardic Congregation in Los Angeles.

The statement added that the Moroccans who attended the event were very satisfied with the services, adding that the atmosphere was positive.

The Moroccan American Association of New York, made up of more than 5,336 members, expressed the same sentiment, praising the event and the embassy of US in Washington D.C., as well as the general consulate.

“I reiterate my gratitude and thanks to the General Consul and all the accompanying staff members, whether from New York or Washington,” the chairman of the association said.