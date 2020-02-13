Pro-Israel Saudi Blogger Says Arab World Admires Netanyahu’s Peace Efforts

This is not the first time the Saudi blogger has made controversial statements about his love for Israel and respect for Netanyahu.

Rabat – Saudi blogger Mohamed Saud has caused backlash again for his controversial statements sharing his”love and respect” for Israel and the outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a recent tweet, Saud commended Netanyahu for his “great efforts towards achieving peace in the Middle East.”

The tweet said that Netanyahu knows how much the blogger loves and appreciates him.

In another tweet, Saud said that Netanyahu knows “the Arab world admirer (sic) him for doing the best not to go on not necessarily wars (sic), he cares about the lives of all people.”

فخامة رئيس الوزراء الاسرائيلي السيد بنيامين نتنياهو @netanyahu اثني على جهودكم الرائعة في سبيل تحقيق السلام في الشرق الأوسط. يعلم فخامتكم مدى محبتي وتقديري لكم ولدولة اسرائيل العزيزة وامل ان يتحقق السلام قريبا بين بلدينا كل الشكر والتقدير! 🇮🇱🕊🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/y2A3Zn4uUh — محمد سعود Mohammed Saud מוחמד סעוד (@mohsaud08) February 11, 2020

The tweets come after Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with Saud’s support for Likud, Israel’s rightwing political party.

Netanyahu said in an interview with Hebrew Channel 20 that the strongest Likud branch is in Saudi Arabia, referring to Saud.

The statements from the blogger are not the first of their kind. Saud has long created controversy due to his remarks about his love and respect for Netanyahu and Israel.

Prime Minister @netanyahu knows how much I love him, He knows that the Arab world admirer him for doing the best not to go on not necessarily wars, he cares about lives of all people. @arutz20 pic.twitter.com/lTHZ8sZ3hf — محمد سعود Mohammed Saud מוחמד סעוד (@mohsaud08) February 11, 2020

One of the most controversial statements was in August 2019, when he said that his visit to Israel was like “being in heaven.”

The visit was sponsored by the Israeli government.

“I heard about Israel from Google, Youtube. I did not expect my dream would come true. I don’t know how to express my feelings. Very wonderful -like I’m in heaven,” he said.

The blogger claimed that there in Israel is coexistence between people of different religions.

Everything is “perfect” about Israel, said the blogger, adding that Israel wants peace in the Middle East.

The statement about his visit to Israel was a few weeks after Palestinians drove the blogger out of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem.

A video went viral last year of Palestinians forcing the blogger out of the region with insults. Some people threw chairs at him to express anger over normalizing ties with Israel.