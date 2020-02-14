Award Winning Chef to Visit Morocco, Represent UK in Cultural Exchange

The chef said he is “thrilled” to have the opportunity to contribute to the exchange of culture and tradition between Morocco and the UK.

Rabat – This month, French award-winning chef and baker Richard Bertinet is due to arrive in Morocco tomorrow, as part of an initiative to promote cultural exchange between the UK, his current country of residence, and Morocco.

During his week-long visit to Morocco, the award-winning chef plans to explore the “rich culture and traditions of the Kingdom”.

Bertinet plans to pay visits to local villages aroundMarrakech, where he will learn about Morocco’s traditional wood-oven baking process. In addition to his culinary immersion in Morocco, Bertinet will teach bread making class at “Education for All” a school for rural Moroccan women. The chef also plans to visit the “Eve Branson Foundation,” a center for Amazigh crafts, to share culinary techniques.

After Marrakech, Berinet will travel north to Rabat, where he will pay a special visit to Hadaf, a Moroccan restaurant run entirely by people with disabilities. The famous chef will teach a baking class to the restaurant staff and then wrap up his Moroccan excursion with a visit to a bakery in Salé.

“I am enormously excited to be visiting next week,” Berinet said. “Ten years ago when I first visited Marrakesh, I was lucky enough to see a local bakery in action and it has long been an ambition to return and bake with some local bakers.”

Berinet shared his excitement at learning more about Moroccan traditions and culture.“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to see the rich culture and tradition of Morocco as well as its natural beauty and to have the chance to meet Moroccans from all walks of life and share my passion for baking with them.”

The chef emphasized that he is also eager to share some of the techniques and modern trends in baking that are currently popular in the UK.

North-west France native Richard Bertinet started his culinary career at only 14 years old when he began training as a baker. After relocating to the UK in the 1980s, Bertinet began his cooking and catering career.

A self-proclaimed “anglophile,” Richard has lived and worked in the United Kingdom for 30 years, enriching his culinary endeavors and winning awards like the “BBC Food Champion of the Year.”.

His revolutionary baking books “DOUGH” and “CRUST” were hailed as transformative in the culinary and baking world.

Thomas Reilly, British Ambassador to Morocco, shared his pleasure at hosting the chef :“I am delighted to welcome Mr Bertinet to Morocco and very excited to be able to take him to some of the most beautiful spots in Morocco. I love bread making. It is an art and a magic in its own right.”