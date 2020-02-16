Luxury Designer Philipp Plein Reveals New Fragrance in Marrakech

Rabat – German fashion designer Philipp Plein unveiled his new fragrance called “NO LIMIT$” in Marrakech today, February 16.

The designer is celebrating his 41st birthday in Morocco’s ochre city and chose the occasion to launch his latest product.

“The fragrance epitomizes the thousand lives of Philipp Plein, a gamebreaker ruling over a world made of boundless opportunities, limitless power, money and success,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

The “NO LIMIT$” fragrance bottle is designed to mimic a black credit card.

“For the first time ever, a fragrance has been loaded onto a credit card cut from black-lacquered glass, embossed with Philipp Plein’s name and stamped with the brand’s iconic skull symbol of life radiating at the core of its sign.”

Plein explained in an Instagram video that he has been working on the project for more than a year.

“I think everybody would like to have a credit card with no limits,” he said while unwrapping the package. “Now you have the chance to own your own no limits credit card from Philipp Plein.”

Plein did not reveal the precise notes of the fragrance but assured that the scent, crafted by renowned Spanish perfumer Alberto Morillas, is “amazing.”

Plein’s first fragrance, “THE $KULL,” launched in December 2019. The unisex scent comprises top notes of black pepper, cardamom, and spicy leather with bottom notes of bourbon vanilla and black amber. A 125 ml bottle retails for €390.00.

Plein is the founder of the PHILIPP PLEIN International Group which includes the Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, and Billionaire brands. He designs luxury clothing, shoes, accessories, and furniture.