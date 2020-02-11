Tottenham Football Star Lucas Moura Enjoys the Sun in Marrakech

The city of Marrakech welcomed nearly three million tourists in 2019.

Safaa Kasraoui is a journalist at Morocco World News.

Rabat – Brazilian international football player Lucas Moura has joined the list of renowned celebrities who choose Marrakech as a destination for a family trip.

The football player, who currently plays for Tottenham Hotspurs as an attacker, shared a series of photos with his family in Marrakech.

One of the photos shows Moura hugging his partner Larissa Saad.

The caption of the photo reads: “I just love you more every second.”

The football player put the abbreviation for Morocco “MA” with a heart emoji next to his caption.

The photo was taken in Jemaa El Fna square in Marrakech next to traditional buckets filled with colorful handmade items and spices.

Other photos show the football player with his children.

Marrakech welcomed nearly three million tourists in 2019, the Regional Council of Tourism announced in January of this year.

The ochre city remains one of the top destinations for local and foreign tourists, including celebrities.

Several stars, including other football players, have shared photos of their vacations in the region.

In January, Portuguese former football player Luis Figo shared photos of his winter trip to the city.

American Hollywood sweetheart Meryl Streep also spent a winter break in Marrakech in December.

In October, US magazine asked Ovation Travel Group’s staff to prepare an exclusive list of top 2020 destinations.

Marrakech was featured on the list.

Travel guide publisher Lonely Planet also listed Morocco among itstop ten destinations for 2020 last year.

“Morocco is having a moment, with time-honoured attractions complemented by sustainable-yet-stylish lodging, restaurants serving up seasonal produce and coastal wellness retreats mixing up yoga and surfing,” Lonely Planet wrote.

The travel guide publisher listed Marrakech as one of the destinations that tourists should visit when in Morocco in 2020.