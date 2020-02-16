Police in Casablanca Arrest 6 Ivorians with 785 Capsules of Cannabis in Stomach

Authorities sent the suspects to a Moroccan hospital to extract the cannabis.

Rabat – Security services arrested six suspects from Cote d’Ivoire for attempting to smuggle cannabis resin from Morocco.

Police arrested the suspects on at the Mohammed V international airport in Casablanca after they found 4.75 kilograms of cannabis resin in the suspects’ stomach in the forms of 785 capsules on Wednesday, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Police transferred the suspects to the Ibn Rochd University Hospital Center to extract the drug from their stomach.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 43, are in custody for further investigation.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach against drug trafficking.

Moroccan police conducted hundreds of operations in airports. One of the latest operations was in January, when police at the Mohammed V international airport arrested a Nigerian with 1.325 kilogram of cocaine inside his stomach.

Annual report of DGSN in 2019 said that police seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 127 tons compared to the previous year.

Security services also seized harder drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.