Emirates Airline to Hold Recruitment Events in Casablanca, Tangier

The airline is hosting recruitment sessions on February 18 and 20.

Rabat – Emirates airline is set to recruit new cabin crew in Casablanca tomorrow, February 18, and in Tangier on Thursday, February 20.

The first session will take place tomorrow starting at 9 a.m at the Odyssee Center Hotel in Casablanca.

The second session will be at the Movenpick Hotel & Casino Malabata in Tangier on February 20 starting at 9 a.m.

The airline requests that applicants register on the Emirates Group career website before attending the sessions.

Interested candidates should bring an updated resume in English and a recent photo to the event, and must be at least 21 years old at the time of registration.

Additionally, a press release from the airline specified that Emirates cabin crew are required to reach a minimum height of 212 centimeters (6’9”) while standing on their tiptoes with an arm extended upwards.

The press release added that Emirates cabin crew should be able to adapt to new people, places, and situations.

Ahead of recruiting sessions in August 2019, the CEO of Emirates in Morocco, Rached Al Fajeer, said that the best profiles are those who are open-minded, helpful, and friendly.

The company ensures several services for its crew members, including accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from place of residence, and medical coverage.