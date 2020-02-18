Moroccan Equestrian Team to Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

This is the first time Morocco has qualified for the team event.

Rabat – The Royal Moroccan Federation of Equestrian Sports (FRMSE) announced Morocco has officially qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

FRMSE made the announcement on their official website, adding that this is the first time a Moroccan equestrian team has qualified for the Olympic Games in the team event.

The Moroccan team is set to compete in both the dressage and show jumping categories.

The dressage competition will take place from 25 to 28 July. Meanwhile, the jumping competition will run from 4 to 8 August in the host city of Tokyo.

Abdelkebir Ouaddar will represent Morocco in the individual jumping event in this competition. The show jumper previously represented his country in Rio in 2016.

Ouaddar ranked at number 50 in the 2016 Olympics.



Morocco has also qualified to send athletes to Tokyo 2020 to compete in the track and road events, including 800 m, 1500m, 3000m and the marathon.