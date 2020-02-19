Police Abort Drug Trafficking Attempt of 2 Tons of Cannabis Resin in Fez

The operation followed a similar raid against a drug trafficking ring in southern Morocco, where police seized more than 7.5 tons of cannabis.

Rabat – Judicial police in Fez foiled a drug trafficking attempt of 2 tons and 60 kilograms of cannabis resin on Wednesday morning.

Security services found the drug on board a truck registered in Morocco. The truck was at a gas station located in Ain Taoujdate, a town roughly halfway between the cities of Fz and Meknes.

The police arrested a 35-year old man, who was driving the truck, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The arrest operation was in collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), the statement added.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigations to arrest possible accomplices and to determine the national and international ramifications of the case.

#مكافحة_تهريب_المخدرات حجز طنين و60 كيلوغرام من مخدر الشيرا في عملية أمنية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية بفاس ومصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/yGbaulohrG — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) February 19, 2020

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to curbing international drug trafficking.

Morocco carried out several similar cooperation recently. One of the raids was on February 11, when police in Guelmim in southern Morocco arrested eight suspects for their alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking. During the operation, Morocco seized more than 7 tons of cannabis resin.

The annual report of the DGSN in 2019 shows that police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

Operations also enabled security services in the country to seize hard drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets last year.