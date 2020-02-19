Morocco Submits Bid to Host CAF Club Competitions Finals

Morocco boasts some of the best sporting infrastructures on the continent.

Rabat – The Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) has submitted a bid to host the final matches of the 2020 Confederation of African Football (CAF) club tournaments.

Morocco is bidding for the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca to host the final game of the 2020 CAF Champions League, while the Moulay Abdallah Complex in Rabat is on offer to host the final game of the Confederation Cup, the second tier competition for African clubs.

FRMF officially submitted the bid in writing, respecting the deadline of February 20 set by the CAF’s the submissions board.

The submission should include details about the training facilities, accommodation plans, and a government guarantee, according to the CAF’s regulations.

The CAF Champions League final is set to take place on May 29, while the Confederation Cup final will be played on May 24.

This is the first time that the CAF’s club competition finals will take place as single matches. The previous competitions all saw the final games played over two legs, one home and one away.

Other countries that expressed their interest in hosting the finals include Rwanda, Tunisia, Egypt, and Sudan.

Before deciding on the final venues, delegations from CAF will visit all the nominated stadiums to review their infrastructure and their ability to host important games.

The delegations will then submit their reports to the executive council of the confederation before voting for the best proposal.

The Moulay Abdallah Complex in Rabat is not only a potential venue for the African final, but it is also set to host the final game of the 2020 Arab Champions Cup, played this year under the name of “Mohammed VI Champions Cup.”