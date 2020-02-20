Heath Officials Inspect Coronavirus Preventive Measures at Dakhla Port

Morocco has mobilized advanced equipment at ports and airports across the country to detect Coronavirus cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s ministry of health has tightened preventive measures against the novel Coronavirus at Dakhla port. The tighter measures are designed to detect potential cases of the virus on ships entering the port from countries where cases have been confirmed

To inspect the various Coronavirus precautionary measures now in motion at the port, the Governor of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Lamine Benomar, accompanied by the Regional Director of Health Salima Saasaa and the regional health representative Issam Ahadi, visited the port today.

Saasaa stressed that the intervention teams at the port have the human, material and logistical means to confront the spread of the new Coronavirus, now called COVID-19, noting that the port is equipped with a thermal camera to monitor incoming travelers.

Advanced equipment to measure the temperature and protective clothing, as well as ambulances equipped to handle suspected cases, are all available at the port.

She noted that the health clearance facilitates the detection of suspected cases, the health inspectors then monitor the travelers’ temperature, adding that Morocco has no confirmed cases.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 2,012 people have died in China, while confirmed cases reached 75,201 as of Wednesday.