Morocco’s Renewable Energy Sector Impresses Cuban Ambassador

The bonds between Morocco and Cuba are starting to warm up after almost four decades of frozen relations.

Rabat – The Cuban Ambassador to Morocco, Javier Domokos Ruiz, praised Morocco’s leadership in the field of renewable energies, emphasizing the opportunities and multiple possibilities for cooperation between Cuba and Morocco.

Domokos Ruiz made the statements on Wednesday, February 19, during a visit to meet with the President of Morocco’s House of Representatives Habib El Malki.

The Cuban diplomat also expressed his country’s wish to strengthen its relations with Morocco in all areas.

According to a press release from the House of Representatives, Domokos Ruiz spotlighted the ongoing reforms and changes in Cuba and shared his determination to work for further rapprochement between Rabat and Havana.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan official spoke about the potential for strengthening South-South cooperation between the two countries.

Morocco has already launched a significant number of cooperation projects with several African countries, especially in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, and industry, recalled El Malki.

At the end of their meeting, El Malki called for an increase in the exchange of visits between MPs from the two countries, formally inviting the President of the Cuban Parliament to make an official visit to Morocco and examine the ways of strengthening bilateral relations.

Since the 1960s, relations between the two countries were marked by tension due to Cuba’s decision to side with Algeria during the Moroccan-Algerian military conflict of 1963, known as the “Sand War.”

In 1980, Morocco severed its relations with Cuba. Since then, the Carribean island has welcomed and trained hundreds of young Sahrawis from the Tindouf camps, Algeria.

However, following the historic visit of King Mohammed VI to Cuba in April 2017, the two countries decided to re-establish their diplomatic relations.

In October 2019, the former Cuban Ambassador to Morocco, Elio Eduardo Rodriguez Perdomo, announced that his country plans to open an embassy in Rabat.

The latest developments in Moroccan-Cuban relations lead to believe that Cuba will opt for a more neutral stance in the Western Sahara issue.