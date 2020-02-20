Spanish Official: Strong Port Cooperation will Connect Africa, Europe

The President of the Valencian Government wants to strengthen cooperation between the ports of Valencia and Tangier.

Tangier – The President of the Valencian Government in Spain, Ximo Puig, stated that strong cooperation between Morocco’s Tangier Med Port and the Port of Valencia will draw the African and European continents closer.

Puig remarked yesterday that the Tangier Med Port, as the largest in Africa, has an important role to play in the Mediterranean basin and in the world.

“Based on the constant desire for cooperation and sharing, I think there are great opportunities for cooperation,” Puig stated.

The official added that an agreement between the two ports will be developed following a visit of Tangier Med port authorities to the Port of Valencia.

He also noted that the Mediterranean is an important point of collaboration between Morocco and Spain, pointing out that strong maritime transport between Africa and Europe offers many opportunities for Mediterranean countries.

Puig made his statements during an official visit to the Tangier Med Port with a delegation of businessmen and representatives of the Valencia port authority.