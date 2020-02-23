Tan-Tan Port Fishing Activity, Value of Catches Declined in 2019

The value of the port’s catches decreased by approximately 5%.

Rabat – Southern Morocco’s Tan-Tan Port saw an overall decline in fishing activity in 2019, according to the National Fisheries Office (ONP).

The port boasted 775 fishing units in 2019, consisting of 250 traditional vessels, 220 trawlers, 83 longliners, and 222 sardine boats.

However, the port’s landings, or catches of marine fish, decreased by 1.4% between 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, the Tan-Tan Port brought in 119.3 tons of fish compared to 117.6 tons in 2019.

The value of the port’s catches decreased by approximately 5% during the same period.

In 2018, the value of catches at the Tan-Tan Port stood at MAD 683.6 million (around $70.3 million), compared to MAD 649.7 million (around $66.8 million) in 2019.

The value of marine fish catches are subject to changes in market demand and prices.

Despite Tan-Tan Port’s declines, the ONP reported a 15% increase in Morocco’s overall fish yields between 2018 and 2019.

Morocco is investing in its fishing strategy and is aiming to increase its yields to 1.6 million tons per year by 2020. The artisanal and coastal fishing industry yielded 1.31 million tons in 2018, valued at MAD 7.3 billion ($752 million).

Earlier this month, King Mohammed VI inaugurated a new fishing dock in the town of Imourane, near Agadir, central Morocco.

The project cost around MAD 24.6 million (around $2.52 million) and will benefit more than 130 fishermen from the coastal town.

With an estimated annual production of 2,500 tonnes and a forecast turnover of around MAD 75 million (about $7.68 million), the project is expected to improve the living and working conditions of fishermen in the region and restructure the sector of artisanal fishing.

Morocco is the top fish producer in Africa, and the 25th fish producer worldwide.

The fishing industry represents between 2% and 3% of Morocco’s GDP and generates over 700,000 jobs. Moroccan fish exports contribute to 58% of the country’s total food exports.