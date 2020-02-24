Coronavirus, Ministry Denies Rumors of Infected Student in Eastern Morocco

Morocco’s security services have arrested a number of people for spreading misleading rumors claiming an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health condemned rumors about a case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the multidisciplinary faculty of Nador, eastern Morocco. The rumors claim a sub-Saharan student has caught the virus.

The ministry issued a statement on Sunday, saying that the misleading information seeks to spread “panic and confusion among citizens.”

“No case of the novel coronavirus has been detected so far in Nador or any other Moroccan city.”

The statement added that the thirteen suspected cases reported by the National System of Epidemiological Watch and Surveillance have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Morocco has condemned the continued rumors about the outbreak of the virus. Moroccan police arrested a number of suspects in Fez and Meknes for spreading false rumors about the outbreak of the virus in the country and for causing panic among citizens.

Recently, Morocco repatriated more than 100 people under royal instructions from the hard-hit region of Wuhan in China. The government put the citizens in quarantine for twenty days. The health facilities released the citizens on Saturday of last weekend after no trace of infection was detected.

The highest number of infections and deaths have been recorded in China. The epidemic killed more than 2,600 worldwide, with China recording the majority of fatalities, Al Jazeera said.

Several other countries detected cases of the virus, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Afghanistan.

Other countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, and Armenia shut down borders with Iran after 12 deaths were recorded in the country, with 43 diagnosed cases.

Italy has also reported 152 confirmed cases and four deaths.