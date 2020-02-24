Spain’s Position on Western Sahara is Determined by Foreign Ministry, Podemos Leader

Podemos leader’s statement comes after a controversial meeting between members of the coalition party and Polisario representatives.

Rabat – Leader of Spanish political party Podemos Pablo Iglesias commented on the controversial meeting of members of his party, part of the government coalition, with a delegation from the breakaway group, the Polisario Front.

In a televised interview with RTVE, Iglesias said that the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the sole party responsible for Spain’s position on the Western Sahara question and relations between Madrid and Rabat.

Iglesias, who is also the vice president of the Spanish government, said that the meeting was part of a humanitarian initiative for blind Sahrawi people.

“The meeting was held at the request of the organization of Spanish Blond People (known by its Spanish acronym as ONCE), in the framework of an existing collaboration between Spain and the Polisario Front in favor of blind people in the Sahara,” he said.

“As this could not be otherwise, Spain’s position regarding Morocco, regarding the Sahara is determined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he added.

The comment comes as Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, clarifies Spain’s position on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Gonzalez Laya said: “Spain does not recognize [self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic] SADR.”

She added that her country continues to support the UN-led political process to reach an agreed-upon and mutually acceptable solution to the conflict, on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.

The tweets, she said, followed a telephone call from her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

“I have clarified that the published statement does not reflect the position of the government. Spain’s position on Western Sahara has not changed.”

Podemos’ leader reiterated that Spain’s position remains in line with the Spanish FM’s statement.

Iglesias is expected to anger the Polisario Front, who considers the left-wing party as the main supporter for its independence claims in Western Sahara.

Despite Podemos’ position on the conflict, Spain is determined to continue to reinforce diplomatic relations with Morocco in all fields, including security and migration.