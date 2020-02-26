Air Arabia Maroc Offers One-Way Flights to Europe at MAD 400

Air Arabia Maroc announced that the offer concerns the first 400,000 tickets booked between the end of March 2020 and March 2021.

Rabat – To mark the start of the summer season and the launch of the winter program, Air Arabia Maroc, Morocco’s low-cost airline, has put 400,000 tickets on sale at MAD 400 for flights departing from Morocco to Europe (one-way flight).

The company offers low-cost flights to all of Europe from its five bases in Morocco (Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech, Nador, and Tangier).

The campaign will start from the end of March 2020 and will run through March 2021. The tickets are for the routes connecting Morocco to Lyon, Barcelona, Lisbon, Milan Bergamo, Napoli, Venice, Catania, Bologna, Brussels, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Paris, London, Malaga, and Montpellier, to name just a few.

To benefit from the reduced fares, customers can book their tickets from the company’s website, partner agencies, or directly at the airport.