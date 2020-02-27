Coronavirus: France Isolates Students Returning From Moroccan Trip

The students, who were skiing in Morocco, made a stopover at an airport in Milan before returning to France.

Rabat – France has asked about 50 students from Sciences Po campus at Reims University to isolate themselves amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

The students had been in Morocco on a skiing trip but their flight had a layover in Milan, the capital of the hard-hit Lombardy region.

Lombardy has seen a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Some students even stayed in Milan for several days, the director of Sciences Po Reims Tilman Turpin told France 3.

In response, the university ordered the students to stay at home to avoid infecting other students.

The students were told to take their body temperature twice a day and not to attend classes.

The measures are in line with instructions from the Ministry of Health in France, the communications director at the campus Jerome Guilbert said.

Other students in the university are also in isolation after returning from vacations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Health authorities in France announced the death of a citizen in Paris.A 60-year old teacher died after contracting the virus

The death of the teacher brings the number of fatal cases in France to two.

Around 2,700 people have died from the coronavirus globally, the vast majority of them were in China.

The virus continues to spread with Italy and Iran witnessing an increase in confirmed cases and fatalities.