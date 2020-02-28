Pacific Island States Reiterate Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

The Pacific Island States and Morocco will launch a roadmap, seeking to guide cooperation between the countries in different fields.

Rabat – High-level officials and ministers attending the 3rd Morocco-Pacific Island States forum in Laayoune closed the landmark meeting with a declaration, expressing commitment to stronger South-South cooperation.

The event, running from February 26-28, also served as a platform for countries supporting Morocco’s position in Western Sahara conflict to reaffirm common attachment to the principles of “sovereign equality, the political independence, and the territorial integrity.”

The document received by MWN shows the names of countries reiterating steadfast support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative. They consider the proposal as the “only and unique solution to the regional dispute” in Western Sahara.

The declaration also shows full support for the UN-led political process to reach a mutually acceptable and an agreed-upon solution for the conflict.

In addition to their commitment to support Morocco’s position, the attendees discussed means for a prosperous future for relations between the North African country and Pacific Island States.

In the declaration, heads of delegations from the member states of Morocco and Pacific Island States said they reaffirm “commitment to strengthening cooperation” between the countries.

The commitment seeks to secure mutual benefit for the countries as part of Morocco’s South-South cooperation approach and “in spirit of solidarity and in line with the national priorities.”

The declaration states that the firm served as a platform to dialogue on several challenges.

“We welcome the ongoing endeavors in the areas of education, technical cooperation in the sectors of vocational training, agriculture, health, fisheries, tourism, and climate change,” it reads.

Both parties decided to establish roadmaps to strengthen cooperation in all aforementioned sectors.

The roadmap guiding the cooperation between the states will span over a three year period.

The countries affirmed that they will commit to advance all the objectives in the roadmaps, “bearing in mind the imperative of delivering on the commitments jointly made by our respective countries.”

The states will review the annual progress in the implementation of the roadmap during each of the three sessions of the UN General Assembly leading up to the Fourth Morocco-Pacific-Island States Forum in 2023.

The fourth forum will take place in the pacific region.

In addition to economic cooperation, the countries decided to continue to cooperate in the sector of security and climate change.

“The Heads of Delegations of the pacific Island States president in Laayoune commend the coordination efforts between our countries for the achievement of the common goals of international peace and security and sustainable development,” the declaration reads.