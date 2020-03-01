Parisian Restaurant Allegedly Refuses to Serve Veiled Muslim Women

Matignon has been accused of racism in the past, with reports of discrimination against Muslims and Arabs.

Rabat – A restaurant in Paris called Matignon allegedly turned away a group of friends who had reserved a table for dinner because two of the women were wearing the hijab.

A woman from the group took to social media to report the Islamophobic experience.

In the video, she explained that she and a small group of friends went to dinner at Matignon, where they had reserved a table.

The restaurant’s employees, however, urged the group out because two of the women were wearing the hijab.

“I never experienced something like that,” the woman said.

“In 2020 it really shocks me that we still do racism, whether racial, religious, or whatever,” she continued. “Matignon in Paris is a beautiful gang of racists.”

Matignon has been accused of racism in the past.

A Muslim woman reported earlier this month that the restaurant denied her entry due to her hijab.

“Very disappointed with this restaurant,” she wrote. “I was refused entry under the pretext that I was wearing the Islamic veil.”

Another visitor to the restaurant named Abdel Belala reported that Matignon discriminated against him in December 2019 due to his appearance.

“I had arrived dressed in a suit with some blond friends. An employee of this restaurant refused me entry and let us understand that everyone can enter except me,” Abdel said.

“I was the only Frenchman of Arab origins between them,” he explained. “Boycott this racist restaurant! They have a problem with Maghrebis.”