COVID-19 Spreads in Africa, Continental Total Reaches 27

The news comes after the Moroccan health ministry confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus yesterday.

Rabat – Despite the protection measures rolled out by governments across the continent, the number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, continues to rise, hitting 27 as of today, reports the BBC.

Algeria remains the African country with the highest number of recorded cases, with its health ministry confirming on March 4, a spike in the number of cases.

According to the ministry’s official statistics, 17 people in Algeria have contracted the virus.

While the Algerian health ministry reassured citizens that the nine new patients are all members of the same family, the rise in numbers is prompting fears across North Africa that the virus will continue to spread at a fast pace.

After Algeria, Senegal has the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa, with 4 confirmed cases.

Of Senegal’s two latest cases, one patient is a British citizen. The 33-year-old woman flew to Dakar from London on February 24.

A French couple living in Senegal accounts for the other two confirmed cases in the West African Country.

South Africa reported its first case of the virus yesterday, confirming the diagnosis of a 38-year-old man who had traveled from Italy with his wife.

The South African health minister, Zweli Mkhize, announced that the patient and his wife arrived in South Africa from Italy on March 1 with their two children.

The patient and the doctor who treated him on presentation of the symptoms were both in self-isolation in the easter KwaZulu-Natal province.

The minister believes the virus is contained and health authorities are attempting to contact anyone the patient may have had contact with.

Morocco, meanwhile, confirmed its second case COVID-19 yesterday in Casablanca.

Morocco’s Pasteur Institute confirmed a Moroccan woman who recently arrived in the country from Italy has contracted the virus. She is now quarantined and receiving treatment at a hospital in Casablanca but is in a critical condition.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health assured citizens it will continue to update the public as the situation develops. The ministry has also called on Moroccans to stay calm and not to spread “dangerous” rumors about the spread of the virus.

The ministry has put in place a series of protection measures designed to contain the spread of the virus and encourages citizens to observe good hygiene practices.

The virus has killed more than 3,000 people so far, with the vast majority of fatalities in China. Globally, more than 95,000 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.