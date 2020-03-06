Rabat – A recent report places Africa and the Middle East as the regions with the highest projected growth of 5G networks, with the number of mobile data users expected to multiply by seven.

While the majority of the new connections are expected to launch in already developed markets, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report, Africa and the Middle East are projected to have the highest growth rate over the next six years.

Two African countries already have live 5G networks in place, Lesotho and South Africa, with both launching in 2018. In the region, 5G technology may contribute to a potential economic boom, according to the GSMA.

Data from CSS Insight predicts the world will have 340 million 5G connections by 2021 and 2.7 billion by 2025.

The technology, in wide distribution since 2019, allows for download speeds of 400 MB per second. Succeeding previous iterations of cellular data networks, 5G will offer the fastest speeds available and has been heralded for its potential to support innovation.

Another area that 5G is expected to have a large impact is in air travel, with its value in the industry estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2026.

“The potential for innovations is huge,” SITA, the leading IT provider for the air travel industry, said in a press release.

As the industry adopts the new technology, different aspects of air travel are expected to improve, including the effectiveness of how passengers and luggage are processed. It will also improve passenger experience, both in communication and entertainment.

Two airports have already implemented 5G networks. One is London’s Gatwick Airport, and the other is Beijing’s Daxing International Airport.