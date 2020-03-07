The official 'Rabat, African Capital of Culture' ceremony was initially scheduled for March 26.

Rabat – The United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA) has decided to postpone the African Capital of Culture festivities in Rabat in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Morocco.

Marrakech surrendered the ‘African Capital of Culture’ title to Rabat last month at the request of the Moroccan government.

The organizing committee of the African capital of culture program shared the last-minute decision in a press release on February 12, with no further explanation.

Binebine, the honorary president of the scheduled January 31 celebrations, said “incomprehensible reasons” were behind the city’s decision, “after several months of intense preparation.”

The UCLGA set up a committee to organize the program’s celebrations in Rabat this month.

However, the organizers have decided to cancel the event until further notice in accordance with the Moroccan Ministry of Interior’s preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19.

UCLGA shared the update in a recent press release.

Morocco has recorded two cases of COVID-19 so far. Worldwide, the virus has claimed more than 3,400 lives and infected more than 95,000 people.

Major event organizers have canceled gatherings throughout the country, including the International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM) in Meknes and the Crans Montana Forum in the southern city of Dakhla.