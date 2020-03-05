The North African country confirmed its first case on Monday.

Morocco has confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Pasteur Institute in Morocco confirmed the case. The carrier of the virus is a Moroccan woman who recently arrived in the country from Italy. She is now quarantined and receiving treatment at a hospital in Casablanca.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health said it will continue to update the public as the situation develops.

This is the second case of the COVID-19 epidemic in Morocco. Health officials confirmed the first case on Monday.

The first carrier of the virus is a Moroccan man residing in Italy. He arrived in Morocco this month by plane and made contact with 104 people on the flight from Italy.

The Ministry of Health said it identified all 104 people who made contact with the patient on the flight and will be testing their temperature twice a day.

Health authorities have put all people suspected to have the virus in quarantine to avoid the spread of the disease.

The people who were on the same flight as the first man who carried the virus to Morocco are in different places across Morocco, including Ouarzazate, Casablanca, and El Jadida.

As part of its preventive measures, Morocco will cancel some flagship events, including the Crans Montana conference in Dakhla.

The virus has killed more than 3,000 people so far, with the vast majority of fatalities in China. Globally, more than 95,000 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.