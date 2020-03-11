Fearing the Spread of COVID-19, Morocco Cancels Religious Gatherings

The Moroccan government recently banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in confined spaces.

Rabat – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs banned all religious moussems, a type of public event. The ministry confirmed the events are canceled regardless of the size of the gatherings.

The move does not affect Friday sermons at mosques, however.

The ministry’s decision is in response to the mounting fears of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Morocco has confirmed five cases of the virus so far.

“This decision was taken in accordance with the guidelines of Sharia [Islamid] law relating to the protection of souls and bodies against ruin and any damage, taking into account the epidemic which appeared in a number of countries,” the ministry affirmed.

The statement maintained that the decision is in line with medical warnings and advice regarding the prevention of infection during gatherings.

The ministry also urged ulemas (scholars), preachers, as well as imams to “sensitize people to the issue of preventing the epidemic, in particular by respecting hygiene rules and avoiding all possibilities of contamination.”

The decision is part of Morocco’s approach to avoid the spread of the virus.

Morocco formally banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in confined spaces, prompting the cancellation of several international events, such as the International Agricultural Exhibition of Meknes (SIAM) and the Crans Montana Forum in Dakhla.