Health Ministry: Low Probability of a COVID-19 Outbreak in Morocco

The official says Morocco has not yet reached the outbreak phase of the novel coronavirus and the prospect of witnessing an outbreak in the country is low.

Rabat – Mohamed El Youbi, Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the Ministry of Health, said today, March 14, that among the 17 cases recorded in Morocco so far, six originated in France, five in Italy, and five in Spain.

The domestic case involves a woman who was contaminated by her husband, who had been exposed to the virus abroad

El Youbi spoke in a press conference held this evening, March 14, at the headquarters of the state-owned agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP). El Youbi elaborated that Morocco tested 123 suspected cases, 106 of which tested negative, while 17 tested positive.

Among the contaminated patients is a nine-month-old baby.

Between February 28 and March 9, Morocco’s health authorities tested 41 people, two of whom tested positive.

Fifteen additional cases were confirmed in Morocco between March 9 and March 14. During this period, health authorities tested 63 people suspected of carrying the virus.

El Youbi confirmed that over the full course of COVID-19 response, the Health Ministry has monitored 350 people who entered in contact with people carrying the virus. Among the 350 who were quarantined, 90 were discharged after spending the 14-day quarantine period and tested negative to the virus.

Shortly before the press conference, the Ministry of Health received an update regarding an additional five people who also tested negative, El Youbi briefed journalists.

El Youbi stressed that Morocco has still not reached the outbreak phase, the point when people transmit the virus to each other. He added that the country is still in the first phase of monitoring the cases, and there is a low probability that Morocco will witness an outbreak.