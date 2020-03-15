Morocco confirmed ten more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 15, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 28.

Rabat – Moroccan health authorities announced the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has reached 28 as of Sunday, March 15, confirming 10 new cases overnight.

The number of confirmed cases in Morocco has more than tripled since March 13.

According to the Ministry of Health, 122 people have tested negative for the virus.

So far, Morocco has reported one Coronavirus-related death, an 89-year-old woman who suffered from a preexisting chronic disease.

Last week, the Ministry of Health reported the recovery of Morocco’s first patient, a Moroccan expatriate who arrived in the country from Italy.

As of yesterday, the country’s confirmed cases were dominated by expatriates who arrived in Morocco from Italy and Spain, the two hardest-hit countries in Europe.

In response, Morocco doubled down on prevention measures, suspending flights with a total of 29 countries, the majority in Europe.

The unusual situation in Morocco has panicked citizens, who stormed supermarkets to stock up on necessary products amid mounting fears.

In response, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said people should not panic, assuring that current national stocks of food supplies are sufficient for more than six months.

