COVID-19: Morocco Cancels Fez Sacred Music Festival, Agadir Timitar Event

Morocco is canceling flagship events as the threat of COVID-19 continues to evolve.

Rabat – In line with Morocco’s preventative measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), organizers of the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music and the Timitar Festival in Agadir have decided to cancel the flagship cultural events.

The Esprit de Fez Foundation in charge of the Fez Festival announced in a statement that the event’s cancellation follows the recommendations of the competent authorities

The 26th annual music festival was scheduled for June 12.

The Timitar Association explained its decision to cancel the event in Agadir as a means of preserving the safety of all citizens while carrying out the Moroccan government’s recommended preventative actions.

The 17th annual Timitar festival was scheduled for July 3.

The decision comes as Morocco recorded a 300% increase in COVID-19 infections between March 13 and March 15.

With 28 confirmed cases, one death, and one recovery, Morocco is doubling down on securing the country’s safety.

Morocco has suspended all international flights to and from the territory, suspended school, and canceled all events to avoid the spread of the virus.