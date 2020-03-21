COVID-19 Morocco to Suspend Intercity Buses

The decision follows the declaration of a state of emergency in Morocco, aiming to limit citizens’ movement in the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Interior announced the suspension of all intercity buses, starting Tuesday, March 24, at midnight.

In a note to regional governors, the ministry called on passengers of intercity buses to take all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The note also demands the arrival of all buses to their destinations before the suspension goes into effect.

To meet the deadline, bus stations will not sell any tickets for trips with an arrival time after Tuesday midnight.

After the suspension, transport companies should make their buses available at the disposition of local authorities if needed, urged the ministry.

The decision comes after Morocco entered a state of emergency on Friday, March 20. The emergency declaration aims to limit citizens’ movement in order to control the COVID-19 spread in the country.

According to the new regulations, intercity travel will face unprecedented restrictions.

Following the suspension of buses, traveling between cities will only be possible via trains or private vehicles. However, travelers will have to undergo checks from the authorities and provide justifications for their travel.

Morocco has currently confirmed 86 COVID-19 cases, including two recoveries and three deaths.

On March 20, the country recorded the largest increase of confirmed cases in 24 hours to date, with 16 new patients.

Despite some separate incidents of panic shopping in Moroccan cities, Moroccans have reacted rather positively to the declaration of the emergency state.

On social media, Moroccans launched the hashtag #B9a_fdark (stay home) to raise awareness about the importance of self-isolation to help health authorities control the COVID-19 spread in the country.

In several cities, Moroccan youth started offering home delivery services for the elderly in order to help them stay protected in their homes.