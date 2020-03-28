COVID-19 Morocco Records 13 More Cases Overnight, Total Climbs to 358

The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco more than doubled in the last four days alone.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the total to 358 cases as of Saturday morning, March 28.

The number of recovered patients remains at 11, while the death toll stands at 23 fatalities.

The region of Casablanca-Settat continues to have the most cases of all regions in Morocco, with 107 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (63 each), and Marrakech-Safi (62).

Twenty-three COVID-19 cases appeared in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, while 11 appeared in Souss-Massa and 10 in Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

The Draa-Tafilalet region is one of the least-severely hit in the country, with only five cases, followed by Guelmim-Oued Noun with only one case.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab remain safe from the virus with no confirmed cases.

Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in Morocco, on March 2, health authorities have performed 1,455 tests on suspected cases that yielded negative results.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has grown to more than 600,000. Over 27,000 people have died of the virus.

With 104,000 cases, the US has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases globally.

In Africa, countries in the North Africa have been the hardest hit, with the exception of South Africa. On Friday, South Africa recorded its first death from the virus, although the country has as many as 1,170 confirmed cases.