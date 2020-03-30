Heavy, Moderate Rainfall, Wind to Hit Morocco

The rainfall is projected to help Morocco’s agricultural sector, which suffers because of an unusually dry winter.

Rabat – The National Metrology Directorate (DMN) forecasted heavy rainfall in several provinces for Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31.

Heavy rainfall of 40 to 70 milliliters will hit the provinces of Chefchaouen, Fah-Anjra, Larach, Tangier, Asilah and Tetouan, in northern Morocco.

Localized, moderate rains are expected in the provinces of Kenitra and M’Diq-Fnideq, and in Ouezzane and Taounate, a statement from the DMN said.

Gusts of wind ranging from 60 to 70 kilometers per hour are expected in Tangier, the Rif, the plains north of Essaouira, the southeastern slopes, and in the High and the Middle Atlas.

Moroccan farms need heavy rain, with the Ministry of Agriculture expecting a slow season due to this year’s lack of rainfall.

Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch addressed the difficulties that the country’s farmers are going through due to insufficient rains, in a statement released March 11.

Akhannouch acknowledged that the country’s agricultural sector is suffering a difficult year.

There is “still hope,” the minister assured. “Some rainfall might radically change things.”

The agriculture ministry announced on March 26 that it plans to compensate farmers in areas that experienced unfavorable climate conditions due to a lack of rainfall during the winter months.