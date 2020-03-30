Spanish Police Beat Moroccan Man and His Mother With Baton

A woman filmed the whole scene of police brutality from her balcony, screaming at police to stop the violent act and racism against a Moroccan man and his mother.

Rabat – A video of Spanish police mistreating a Moroccan man and his mother on a street in Bilbao, Spain, has been going viral on social media.

A woman in an apartment documented the whole scene from her balcony, videoing the conversation between a man who was carrying some documents, and two Spanish policemen.

When the man stepped forward, one policeman at first appeared to be trying to keep his distance but then struck the Moroccan in his face. The Moroccan stepped backwards, and the Spanish policeman took out his baton and began beating him across his legs.

The woman who was filming the video from her apartment balcony, immediately condemned the act, yelling, “Hey, Hey.”

When the second policeman came up, the two started handcuffing the Moroccan man.

Within moments, a woman walked up to the officers on the street, asking the police to let the man go. “He is my son,” she said.

The mother desperately explained to police her son is a “fool” while the police tried to handcuff him.

The mother linked arms with her son, trying not to be separated from him and to convince the police to leave her son alone.

After wrenching her from her son, the same policeman who beat her son struck her with the stick, causing immediate uproar from observers in the apartments above. Several other security men joined the policeman, causing the woman to fall to the ground.

While police pinned the woman down, people from all the surrounding buildings were screaming and condemning the racist violence against the woman.

“Go away, **** policemen of Spain,” the woman yelled from her balcony. “This cannot be,” she said in disbelief.

The woman also described police as “chauvinist pigs.”

“You cannot do that. Son of a b****,” the woman says, yelling about the injustice against the woman who was defending her son.

The woman on the balcony told police she was filming them as they were violently beating the woman and her son.

“It’s all recorded,” she said.

Throughout the incident, more people stepped to the windows of the surrounding buildings and screamed at the police.

“Go out from here, go away.”

The young man posted a video on social media, explaining what happened to him.

“I was out for some groceries, and I showed the police the paper that proves that,” the man said.

He said the Moroccan consulate intervened to get him and his mother out of jail.

“I was not doing anything, I wanted to get some mint for my mother. We did not do anything wrong and he did not want to take the document I showed him. He started insulting me and I asked him why he treats me like that,” the young man said.

He also thanked the consulate in Bilbao for helping him and his mother to get out of jail.

The incident happened amid the COVID-19 crisis. Spain is in a nationwide lockdown due to the rapid spread of the pandemic in the country.

Spain has surpassed China in its number of confirmed COVID-C19 cases, registering 85,195 cases as of Monday, March 30.

The overall number of deaths from the coronavirus in Spain is 7,340. Spain has the second highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, after Italy.

The video of police brutality is not the first altercation involving Moroccans in Spain during the lockdown. Recently, a group of hostel owners evicted a group of Morccans residing in Spain.

The 46 families, who were trying to get to Morocco from Algeciras, were stuck in southern Spain after Morocco suspended international maritime and air routes to reduce spread of the virus.

The families had to sleep on the street without shelter.