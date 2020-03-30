Hashtag Launches Fundraiser for Moroccan Startups

The #s’entraider_pour_aider campaign aims to provide assistance to social organizations and startups in light of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Rabat – The Moroccan Center for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (MCISE) launched the campaign #s’entraider_pour_aider (help each other to help) today, March 30, at noon. The campaign is a fundraising initiative for organizations and innovative startups with high social impact amid the COVID-19 crisis.

MCISE is using the digital platform “Wuluj” for donor contributions.

The center welcomed donations to three campaigns to support three social categories impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the state of emergency that is paralyzing economic activity.

The three campaigns include:

A campaign to support organizations that are offering humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations.

A campaign to support startups financially affected by the decline or the cessation of their activities.

A campaign to support initiatives developing innovative solutions in response to the health, social, and economic repercussions of the pandemic.

The campaigns offer aid for social organizations and startups, given the difficulty of entering the market, the MCISE declared in a press release.

The lockdown has forced hundreds of thousands of Moroccans to suspend their professional activities and stay home.

Launched in 2016 by MCISE, the “Wuluj” platform provides startups, artisans, and organizations with assistance to conquer the difficulties of the market.

The initiative aligns with the Moroccan government’s new Economic Monitoring Committee (CVE), launched on March 11 to follow the developments of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on the national health, social, and economic sectors.

The CVE, chaired by Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun, will support workers who are not registered with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) and workers of the informal economy.

Workers in “non-essential” sectors, as determined by the ministries of interior and industry, and without social security accounts are some of the most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 37 new COVID-19 infections this morning, March 30, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 516.