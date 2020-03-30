Informal workers with suspended activity due to the COVID-19 crisis are set to receive between MAD 800 ($80) and MAD 1,200 ($120) monthly.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior launched today, March 30, the registration process for informal workers with suspended activity to benefit from a monthly assistance stipend.

Moroccan workers in the informal sector should send their registration number under the National Medical Assistance Program (RAMED) to the toll-free number 1212.

Workers can also call the 1212 telephone number to request more information and assistance, or to file complaints.

Citizens hoping to benefit from financial assistance must not go to local administrative headquarters, stressed the Ministry of the Interior. The registration process will be achieved remotely.

The ministry’s statement came after large numbers of workers in the informal sector traveled to administrative headquarters to inquire about benefiting from financial assistance, violating the current state of health emergency.

On March 27, the Economic Monitoring Committee (CVE) announced the allocation of a monthly stipend for the workers who were forced to suspend their income-generating activities due to the national lockdown.

Workers in households of two people or less will receive MAD 800 ($80) monthly. Households of three to four people will receive MAD 1,000 ($100). Households of more than four members will benefit from MAD 1,200 ($120).

The distribution of financial assistance is set to begin on April 6.

While the newly announced method only concerns workers who are already registered under the RAMED, the government stressed that all informal workers who can prove the suspension of their activity is due to the lockdown are eligible for financial aid.

However, authorities did not yet communicate specifics on how citizens can receive the stipend if they do not have a RAMED registration number.

Earlier this month, the CVE announced a similar measure for workers in the formal sector who are registered under the National Social Security Fund (CNSS).

This category of workers and employees will receive MAD 2,000 ($200) monthly, in addition to family allowances and medical coverage.