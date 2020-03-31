The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab have yet to confirm any cases of the virus.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 617 as of 9:30 p.m. on March 31.

The ministry has announced no additional recoveries or fatalities, leaving the number of recovered patients at 24 and the death toll at 36.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country with 176 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (114), Marrakech-Safi (108), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (105), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (41), Oriental (26), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (18), Souss-Massa (17), Draa-Tafilalet (11), and Guelmim Oued Noun (1).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab have yet to confirm any cases of the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, Morocco has carried out 2,462 tests for suspected cases of COVID-19 that yielded negative results.

Morocco’s government has been strengthening preventive measures against the outbreak of the virus, declaring a state of emergency on March 19.

A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 20 and will continue until April 20. The lockdown seeks to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents and to avoid further proliferation of the virus.

Citizens and residents can only enter public spaces or go to work with an exceptional movement permit that should be signed by local authorities.

Despite these efforts, Morocco’s COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed since March 20, and the country entered the second phase of the outbreak upon confirming 500 cases on.