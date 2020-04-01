Casablanca Launches Initiative to Assist the Homeless Amid Health Crisis

Several Moroccan cities have taken action to keep the homeless community safe as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Rabat – The Moroccan Federation of Caterers (FMT) has launched an initiative to host, feed, and shelter over 500 homeless individuals in Casablanca, in the light of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

FMT launched the operation last weekend in collaboration with local authorities of the Al Fida-Mers Sultan district, as well as the regional directorate of health.

The initiative’s organizers gathered the beneficiaries and accommodated them in Ain Chifa Center on March 29, where they will stay until Morocco’s state of health emergency is lifted.

The homeless individuals have also benefited from new clothing and medical treatment.

FMT said the humanitarian initiative illustrates the solidarity between Moroccan citizens and state institutions, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

FMT has expressed its readiness to act quickly and contribute to any volunteer actions amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The humanitarian move in Casablanca follows similar initiatives in many Moroccan cities since the country entered a lockdown on March 20.

The authorities of Safi, 157 kilometers from Marrakech, recently welcomed over 78 homeless people into safe, hygienic care.

Homeless individuals in Safi have benefited from showers, clean clothes, and healthy meals. Some beneficiaries also received treatment in centers for people suffering from mental illness.

The governor of Safi presided over the city’s night shift campaigns, inviting other homeless individuals to benefit from the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Reception and Orientation Center for Homeless People in Sale, Rabat’s twin city, has initiated special measures to protect the homeless from the spread of COVID-19, under the supervision of a Ministry of Health delegation.

On March 22, Minister of Solidarity Jamila El Moussali announced that shelters were opening their doors for homeless people in the cities of Tangier, Oujda, Casablanca, Rabat, Kenitra, Inezgane, and Agadir.

“This action comes within the framework of the precautionary measures of an urgent nature taken to confront the exceptional situation in the kingdom,” El Moussali explained.