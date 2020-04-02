700,000 Private Sector Workers Hope to Benefit from Stipend in Morocco

Morocco’s national fund for the fight against COVID-19 is set to pay MAD 2,000 ($203) to employees affected by the outbreak.

Rabat – More than 700,000 workers from the private sector registered for benefits from the monthly stipend allowance issued by the National Social Security Fund (CNSS).

The initiative is part of Morocco’s measures to support businesses and workers negatively affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 will cover employees registered with the CNSS with suspended pay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 113,000 companies declared a temporary work suspension on March 15 due to the effect of the COVID-19 crisis, Minister of Employment Mohamed Amekraz said.

All employees will return to work when companies resume their activities after the crisis passes.

Throughout the crisis, the workers will also benefit, in accordance with the provisions in force, from family allowances and compulsory health insurance benefits, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The CNSS has set April 3 as the final deadline for workers affiliated with the fund to make declarations of pay suspensions, in order to benefit from a MAD 1,000 ($100) for the month of March, which should be determined before April 6.

No declarations of work suspension for the month of March would be accepted beyond the deadline.

The monthly stipend allowances will support workers with MAD 1,000 ($100) for the month of March and MAD 2,000 ($200) for the months of April, May, and June.

Banks will also postpone loan payments for employees with suspended pay for the next three months.

Morocco also introduced measures for workers who do not have access to the CNSS.

The Moroccan government introduced formal measures on Friday, March 27 to assist families and individuals working in the informal sector.

Informal sector workers, who no longer have income due to confinement, will receive support through the National Medical Assistance Program (RAMED).

RAMED subscribers can benefit from subsistence aid, offered through King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

Households of two people or less will receive stipends of MAD 800 ($85), while households of three to four people will receive MAD 1,000 ($100).

Households of more than four people will benefit from MAD 1,200 ($121).

People with no RAMED or CNSS affilitation will also benefit from formal financial aid. The government pledged to create a digital platform to receive declarations of others in need who wish to benefit from a stipend during the public health crisis.