When Morocco suspended school on March 16, the Ministry of Education launched websites to host remote classes for all students.

Rabat – The Ministry of Education announced on April 2 that its “Telmid Tice” website, hosting remote classes during the country’s school suspension, has reached 600,000 users per day since its launch on March 16.

Morocco suspended in-person classes on March 16 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry said that the total number of educational videos produced during this period has reached 3,000.

The ministry said it launched its remote education program through videotaped classes on its “Al Thaqafia” (culture) television channel.

Television channel Tamazight started broadcasting classes for primary and secondary school students on March 23, and the Al Ayoun channel began airing lessons on March 24.

The Arryadia channel started airing educational broadcasts, specifically for university students, on March 25.

The ministry said that Moroccan national television channels are now broadcasting up to 56 courses everyday. Broadcasters have shared a total of 730 lessons since the remote education program began.

The statement recalled the launch of the “Teams” service, which enables professors to communicate directly with their students, as well as to organize distance learning courses through virtual classes.

The ministry’s review press release said the number of virtual classes that were created up to Wednesday, April 1st, reached 400,000 for public educational institutions. The number of virtual classes for the private sector reached 30,000.

The total number of active users to engage with the classes reached 100,000 in the period since April 1. The numbers are increasing on a daily basis, the ministry said.

The ministry also launched electronic platforms that enable professors to upload lectures for their students.

For vocational training students, the ministry launched a “distance learning” website on March 16, which provides the possibility of creating virtual classes, and enables professors and trainers to communicate and share lessons with ease.