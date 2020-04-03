Hotels Offer Rooms to Medical Personnel, COVID-19 Patients in Meknes

Several hotels across Morocco have undertaken similar initiatives, hosting medical staff that are unable to return to their homes during the medical care period.

Rabat – Classified hotels under the Meknes-El Hajeb Hotel Industry Association (AIH) have offered accommodations to medical staff, quarantined patients, and possible COVID-19 patients.

The initiative is part of Morocco’s nationwide solidarity efforts to reduce pressure on medical personnel who are unable to return home during the period they are assisting COVID-19 patients, because of the risk of transmitting the virus to their families.

The units engaged in this initiative could mobilize up to 700 beds, president of AIH, Nidal Lahlou, told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Lahlou expressed satisfaction with the initiative, assuring that more hotel units are ready to join.

Local hotel facilities in Meknes are already housing medical teams mobilized in the fight against the global health crisis.

Other hotels across Morocco have launched similar initiatives to show solidarity with medical personnel deployed to counter COVID-19.

Hotel Le Rio in Tangier set aside 25 rooms for medical personnel taking care of COVID-19 cases in the region surrounding the Tangier-Asilah Prefecture.

Eighteen doctors and nurses working on the frontlines of the pandemic can benefit from hotel services.

Risma also decided to put Accor Hotels at the service of Moroccan medical staff working on the front lines of the novel coronavirus.