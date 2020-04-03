ISESCO Launches Digital Platform to Combat COVID-19 

The organization has launched multiple initiatives to help member states limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) launched the “ICESCO Digital Platform” to raise awareness about COVID-19. The platform will allow users to learn about prevention measures, health, and education issues.

ISESCO aims to bring credible knowledge and technological tools to member states about the coronavirus, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP). The platform also proposes solutions to address the global crisis.

The platform aims to reduce the impacts of COVID-19 from the “suspension of education, science, and cultural activities,” the source said. The platform offers communication tools, modern technologies, and educational, scientific, and cultural courses and training, covering topics like programming languages, making videos, teaching, and e-commerce.

The content is provided by universities, including Harvard, and online learning centers such as Coursera.

ISESCO invites students, researchers, professors, and institutions to share creative content on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform is available for any international users, not only for member states, according to the organization.

ISESCO announced it will also launch an educational platform specifically for parents and families. The platform will help parents to develop a health and education culture to better raise children.

ISESCO’s new platform aligns with international efforts to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO have launched similar projects to explain preventive measures and support students amid study suspensions around the world.