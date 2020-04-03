Netflix Unveils Season 4 of Thrilling Spanish Crime Drama ‘Money Heist’

The third season of the show ended in a shocking cliffhanger, with several protagonists hanging between life and death.

Rabat – Television aficionados have just received more material to watch during the COVID-19 lockdown: Netflix released the fourth season of the captivating Spanish crime drama series “La casa de papel,” or “Money Heist” in English, today, April 3.

The streaming platform unveiled all eight hour-long episodes at once and binge-watchers are already swarming social media with spoilers and requests for a fifth season.

The popular series follows a group of robbers who attempt to steal billions from the Spanish government.

The first two seasons were set in the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid, while the third season was set in the National Bank of Spain.

Since the airing of its first episodes on Spanish television in May 2017, “Money Heist” attracted an average of over 3.5 million viewers.

However, after Netflix acquired its streaming rights in late 2017, the show went from being a fan-favorite in Spanish-speaking countries to a worldwide sensation.

Viewers have been excited for the new season since Netflix released a trailer in early March. The trailer gave a glimpse of the fourth season’s fast-paced action.

The third season of the show ended in a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager to know what will happen to the main protagonists, with some of them hanging between life and death.

The crime drama is known for its continuous action and unpredictable plot twists.

“Money Heist” has won several awards, both in Spain and internationally. The Best Drama Series award at the 2018 Emmys remains the most notable decoration for the Spanish cast and producers.